SPFL announce important dates for 2019/2020 season

The SPFL has today announced some key dates for season 2019/20 and also confirmed the retention of the Ladbrokes Premiership winter break.
All four divisions will kick off on the weekend of Saturday August 3, with the Premiership shutting down from Monday, December 30 until Friday, January 17.
Season 2019/20 will begin with the group stage of the Betfred Cup in mid-July and the last 16 will again be played on a weekend to avoid clashing with UEFA competition dates.
Dates for next season’s Challenge Cup competition will be confirmed shortly, while fixtures for the 2019/20 league season will be published in June.
Betfred Cup
The tournament kicking off the SPFL season, in line with the last couple of years, will be the Betfred (League) Cup, which is retaining it’s group stage format. Teams that qualify for European competition will not take part in the group stage phase of this competition.Betfred Cup group stage
MD1 Weekend of July 13/14, 2019
MD2 Midweek of July 16/17, 2019
MD3 Weekend of July 20/21, 2019
MD4 Midweek of July 23/24, 2019
MD5 Weekend of July 27/28, 2019
R2 Weekend of August 17/18, 2019
QF Midweek of September 24-26, 2019
SF Weekend of November 2/3, 2019
Final Weekend of December 7/8, 2019
SPFL Premiership, Championship, League One and League Two
Fixture round 1: Saturday August 3, 2019
Fixture round 2: Saturday August 10, 2019
Ladbrokes Premiership winter break - Monday December 30, 2019 until Friday January 17, 2020
Ladbrokes Premiership ends - Weekend of May 16/17, 2020
Ladbrokes Premiership play-off final - Wednesday May 20 & Sunday May 24, 2020
Ladbrokes Championship, League 1 & League 2 ends - Saturday May 2, 2020
Ladbrokes Championship & League 1 play-off finals - Midweek of May 12/13 & weekend of May 16/17, 2020
Ladbrokes League 2 play-off final - Sunday May 10 & Saturday May 16, 2020
The SPFL note that all fixtures are subject to change.