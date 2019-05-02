10-04-2019. Picture Michael Gillen. POLMONT. Little Kerse. Galaxy Sports Little Kerse Easter Football Camp including Robbie Thomson goalkeeper coaching. LK Galaxy.

SPFL League One promotion, play-offs and relegation: Clyde, Edinburgh City, Peterhead, Brechin or Stenhousemuir?

The Scottish football season draws to a close on Saturday and several teams are still in the relegation and promotion play-off mix.

Our JPIMedia sports team looked at the permutations and gave their predictions on the upcoming month of football where league status of several clubs will be decided. Click here for a league table and form guide.

Stenhousemuir will win or draw at Brechin to finish ninth but Annan Athletic (I know) will storm through the play-offs and add to Clyde's sense of promotion injustice.

1. Jonny Clark

Clyde's self-belief will take them up one way or another, probably via play-offs but don't rule out Peterhead coming a cropper at Hampden. And if that happens Stenhousemuir will beat them in the play-offs.

2. Ian MacLean

Stenny to do enough to take play-off place over Brechin but David Goodwillie to win battle of strikers and outdo Mark McGuigan in play-off finals for Clyde.

3. David Oliver

0-0 draw between Stenny and Brechin to put Stenny into the play-offs. But Clyde are used to winning matches and I think they'll come through the play-offs to seal a League One place.

4. Craig Goldthorp

