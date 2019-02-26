Stirling Albion 0 Clyde 1: David Goodwillie on target again for Bully Wee

David Goodwillie grabbed the winner for Clyde as they stretched their unbeaten run to 16 games with victory over Stirling Albion at Forthbank on Tuesday.

Making his first start since breaking his arm in January, Goodwillie - who came off the bench to score late on at Hampden on Saturday - took just 18 minutes to find the net.

The former Scotland striker was on hand to net after a John Rankin shot was blocked and the ball deflected into his path.

The chance was created following a cross from teenager Scott Banks, the on-loan Dundee United youngster who again impressed, receiving a standing ovation when he was replaced near the end by Mark Lamont.

Clyde could have scored more. Before the break Banks was just wide with a shot and Goodwillie forced a decent save out of Calum Ferrie.

In the second period Goodwillie had another shot deflected inches wide and from the resultant corner Scott Rumsby headed inches past.

But in the end Goodwillie's goal was all Clyde needed as the League Two promotion race tightens up even further,

Peterhead's win over Cowdenbeath put them top, two points clear of Edinburgh City - who weren't playing - with Clyde now just two points further back ahead of their clash with City at Broadwood on Saturday.