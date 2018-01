Junior sides Cumbernauld United and Kilsyth Rangers have had their fixtures rearranged for this weekend after more call-offs.

Cumbernauld will now play Newtongrange Star in their Scottish Cup replay which was postponed last Saturday.

United had been due to play away to Shettleston. Instead Kilsyth Rangers will play at Shettleston as their scheduled opponents Irvine Meadow also have a rearranged cup match.