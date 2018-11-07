Two late goals dent Cumbernauld United’s promotion push

Two St. Roch’s goals in the final minutes of this West Region Championship match at Guy’s Meadow on Saturday gave the Glasgow team a 3-1 win and, at the same time, dented Cumbernauld United’s promotion hopes.

United made a confident start and, in the seventh minute, an excellent Paddy McCabe run at the visiting defence ended disappointingly when the Cumbernauld man’s parting shot was straight at St. Roch’s goalkeeper Jamie Maguire.

A Connor Stevenson 30 yard free kick brought out a good save from the St. Roch’s keeper while, at the other end, an Eddie Ferns free kick was well stopped by Graeme Murphy returning in the United goal.

After Scott Davidson had hit the crossbar on the half hour mark in an United attack, the same player thought he had given the home men the lead minutes later when he had the ball in the net only to be ruled offside.

In the 44th minute, however, the Glasgow side took the lead.

Picking the ball the ball up from some 50 yards out, the excellent Ferns outran the United defenders and crossed a perfect ball to find Ryan McManus who headed home.

After the break the visitors went on the offensive but it was United who had the best chance to equalise when Bryan Prunty won the ball, rounded the advancing goalkeeper, but having been forced wide sent his shot across the goal and past.

It was a good contest and got better for the home supporters in the 85th minute when Paul Murphy got on the end of a Connor Stevenson corner to bring United level.

The Cumbernauld side went all out for a winner but it was that man Ferns who broke away to be, in the referee’s eyes, fouled in the penalty area - a very doubtful decision.

Ferns made no mistake from the spot.

More misery for the Cumbernauld support just on time when, following yet another Ferns foray, Jordan Logan got a third and decisive score for the visitors.

United will travel to play Arthurlie in another vital league fixture this Saturday.

The supporters bus will leave Guy’s Meadow at 12.10 pm and the town centre at 12.15pm.