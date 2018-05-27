United see off Shettleston to secure Central League Cup semi-final spot

Cumbernauld United saw off a spirited challenge from Shettleton at Guy’s Meadow last Wednesday night to book their place in the semi-finals of the Central League Cup.

Andy Frame’s side will now face Blantyre Vics, sruprise winners over Kirkintilloch Rob Roy in the quarter-finals.

In perfect conditions the game started at a frantic pace with the visitors certainly not just there to make up the numbers, and in eight minutes Martin shot wide from the edge of the area.

Despite having plenty of the ball United were finding it difficult to break down a well organised Town defence. But they went close when after a series of corners, a shot from Lennon brought out a terrific save from Black.

As half-time approached United broke the deadlock when a lovely passing move involving Winters, McMenamin and Kennedy was finished off with a cute flick from Dickson.

The second half was to be a different story as United were well on top of a deflated Shettleston team and duly went further ahead when Lennon was first to react to a Paul Murphy header coming off the bar to keep his impressive scoring record since rejoining the club.

It was one-way traffic now and the evening was complete with the goal of the game when veteran Robbie Winters finished in style a superb passing move involving four United players.

United’s next match is a Sunday fixture against Largs on June 3, kick-off 1pm.