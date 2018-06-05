United want season to go on still further

It’s been a particularly long season for junior clubs this year - but Cumbernauld United are still keen to see it extended

United take on Blantyre Vics in the semi-final of the Central League Cup at Guy’s Meadow tonight (Wednesday).

Defeat would mean their season is over - but a victory would bring one more game, a final against either Glasgow Perthshire, Pollok or Rutherglen Glencairn.

United boss Andy Frame thinks a cup final appearance and the chance to bring silverware back to the club would be a fitting finale to an impressive second half of the campaign for his players.

And it’s a competition close to his heart - he won the trophy when boss of Thorniewood United three years ago, ironically beating Blantyre Vics in the final at Newlandsfield.

He said: “I’m delighted getting to the semi-finals.

“Hopefully after the disappointment of not going up this year we can get into a final and make up for that.”

Superleague side United will be favourites against a Vics side who play a division below in the Central District League. But Frame is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “They’re a really good, young team. Their manager [John Gibson] is a good guy and has got them really well organised. I’ve been impressed with them any time I’ve seen them.

“But the second half of the season I have been delighted with the boys. I’m chuffed with where we are and the progress we’ve made as a team.”