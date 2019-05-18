Video: Watch Clyde celebrate after their promotion play-off win over Annan Athletic Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Clyde have finally ended their nine-year exile in Scottish football's lowest tier. Goals by Martin McNiff and Ally Love gave them a 2-1 aggregate win - and started a party for the players and the club's long-suffering fans How it happened: Clyde beat Annan Athletic in play-off final to win promotion to League One