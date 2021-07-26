Clyde’s Adam Livingstone tries to prevent Morton’s Darren Hynes getting the ball into the danger area (pic: GBR Photos)

But the Bully Wee boss has also warned his players that they must cut out the errors which are costing them goals.

On a rollercoaster afternoon on the final day of a tight group on Saturday Clyde at one point looked in pole position to go through as group winners – only to ultimately finish bottom of the group.

A place in the last 16 looked on the cards when, with Kilmarnock and Stranraer drawing in the other match, a spectacular Ally Love goal gave the Bully Wee the lead against Morton at Cappielow.

But Kilmarnock snatched a winner, Morton hit back to win 2-1 – and Clyde dropped from first place in the group to last.

"Although Morton had the bulk of the play in the first half, I thought we started the second half exceptionally well and scored am absolutely wonderful goal.

"But within three or four minutes we go from top of the group to bottom of the group.

"That's very disappointing, particularly in terms of the first goal that we lost. I felt the first goal you could see one or two heads going down.

"I thought young Billy [Mortimer] had covered up the long ball through very, very well and yet just fails to deal with it.

"It's a learning curve for them. Would you rather be dealing with defending a corner kick or taking a kick-off again?

"That's the experience he's got to learn. His initial part of covering for the centre-back was exceptional, so he's got to deal with the next bit better.

"We are disappointed. It was a wide open group.”

Focus now turns to cinch League 1 and Clyde’s opener with Dumbarton at Broadwood on Saturday – and having played for the last two midweeks Lennon is happy to have a full week to prepare.

He said: “We now get a couple of night's opportunity to work on things on the training ground - it's been hard and just about recovery with the demands of four games on the trot. We can now prepare for the league campaign.

"Not everybody can get off to a flying start but we've shown signs that we can go and compete.