Young footballers are this focus in this trip down New Town's Memory Lane
The carefree days of tearing round a new town football field with pals in tow – that’s the way to describe countless childhoods for young lads growing up in Cumbernauld!
Monday, 31st May 2021, 4:49 pm
Updated
Monday, 31st May 2021, 4:56 pm
And here’s a photograph of one of the teams who made their mark on the competitive scene in the town back in 1974.
It was the year that the World Cup took place in West Germany but back on home turf the Sacred Heart Under-18s were testing their sporting prowess under the watchful eye of their coach, Glasgow man Thomas Gallagher (pictured) who would move back to the city in turn.
Likewise some of the players stayed here and some didn’t but how many can you recognise?