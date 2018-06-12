An MBE for Margaret Ann in honour’s list

A far-travelled Kilsyth woman who enjoys a global profile in the world of volleyball will soon be able to add the letters MBE to her name.

Margaret Ann Fleming (53) is the chief executive of Volleyball Scotland and has had a stellar 2018 to date.

She recently returned from the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast and was inducted into North Lanarkshire’s Sporting Hall of Fame.

Margaret Ann, who now lives in Linlithgow, was listed in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to sport.

Her role involves sports administration, managerial duties and governance is often seen jetting off to places like Russia, Scandanavia and the former Yugoslavia, but is now most looking forward to visiting a palace.

Margaret Ann said: “To be named as a recipient of an MBE has really capped off 2018 for me.

“I have a really wonderful job that I love and get to meet so many people with the same interest as myself all over the world.

“That in itself is just such a privilege so to receive an award over and above is amazing.

“I have no idea who nominated me but I can say that I will be notified within two months as to where I will receive my award.

“It is likely to be either down in London or at the Palace of Holyrood.”

Former Cumbernauld United player Kenny Dalglish is to receive a knighthood in the Queen’s Birthday honours for services to football, charity and the City of Liverpool.

After signing a provisional contract with Celtic in May 1967 he was loaned out to the Guy’s Meadow Club for the 67/68 season where he scored 37 goals.

Kenny would go onto enjoy a glittering career with Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland and also won the English title as a manager with both Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers.