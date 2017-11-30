Boxer Stacey lands Western District title victory

Kirkintilloch fighter Stacey McGhee has won the Western District 64kg light-welterweight title.

Stacey, who trains at the Golden Gloves gym in Kilsyth, took the title with victory over Sinead Green from Glasgow’s Duries Club at the city’s Crown Plaza Hotel.

A former world kickboxing champion, Stacey switched to boxing in a bid to fulfil her dream of fighting at the Olympics.

She is already in line to head to box for Scotland at next year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia, but her long-term aim is to make the British team for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

She has already taken the first step along that road by earning a place on the British women’s development squad.

That involves travelling down to Sheffield every two weeks to train at British boxing’s base at the English Institute of Sport, with the aim of eventually making it onto the full Olympic squad.

Meanwhile there was disappointment for another of the gym’s fighters Andy Tham, from Cumbernauld, who, despite fighting brilliantly, lost out in his West semi-final to a contentious split decision.

Beginners’ coaching is now being run by the gym at Burngreen Hall on Saturdays 1pm for youngsters aged nine upwards.

The gym is also home to professional boxer Monty Ogilvie who is due to return to the ring next month.

The super featherweight, from Falkirk, has won all four bouts so far since turning pro and will be out to make it five out of five when he faces Joe Beeden at the Lagoon Leisure Centre in Paisley on December 16.