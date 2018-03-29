Cumbernauld go down to defeat at Strathendrick

Cumbernauld man of the match Ian Hepburn takes the game to Strathendrick (pic by Charlie Kearton)
Cumbernauld man of the match Ian Hepburn takes the game to Strathendrick (pic by Charlie Kearton)

Cumbernauld Rugby Club went down 45-10 in their BT West Division 2 match at Strathendrick on Saturday.

The Badgers got off to a promising start when captain Jordan Reid scored a penalty after only three minutes but Strathendrick replied with five tries, four converted, to lead 33-3 at the break.

The second half was more evenly contested, Endrick adding two more tries and Cumbernauld a converted try, courtesy of president Ross Fraser and Jordan Reid.

This Saturday Cumbernauld are at home to Paisley.