Cumbernauld go down to defeat at Strathendrick

Cumbernauld Rugby Club went down 45-10 in their BT West Division 2 match at Strathendrick on Saturday.

The Badgers got off to a promising start when captain Jordan Reid scored a penalty after only three minutes but Strathendrick replied with five tries, four converted, to lead 33-3 at the break.

The second half was more evenly contested, Endrick adding two more tries and Cumbernauld a converted try, courtesy of president Ross Fraser and Jordan Reid.

This Saturday Cumbernauld are at home to Paisley.