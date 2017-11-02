Cumbernauld hosts national cross country championships

Athletes from all over Scotland converged on Cumbernauld on Saturday to take part in the annual Lindsays XC National Relays at Cumbernauld House Park.

And among those in attendance was Olympic and World Championship medallist Eilidh Doyle - some 16 years after she was a winner at the event when it was staged at Cumbernauld for the first time.

The Cumbernauld resident presented the medals for the Junior Men Males race, won by Giffnock North ahead of Edinburgh AC and Garscube.

The Junior Women title went to Edinburgh AC, with VP-Glasgow second and Fife AC third.

Inverclyde AC took the Senior Men title, ahead of Aberdeen AAC and title holders Central AC while the Senior Women championship went to Edinburgh University Hare and Hounds. Central AC were second and Edinburgh AC third.