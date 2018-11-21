Cumbernauld ice skater Brodie Sneddon has won a British Championships place

Cumbernauld figure skater Brodie Sneddon will line up with the best of British at next week’s British Championships in Sheffield.

The 13-year-old, who made her British international bow last year, is among only 19 girls who qualified for this competition this year out of 250-plus skaters, mainly due to a much higher entry requirement.

Brodie, coached by Dave Mumby and Gemma Chaddock, is in second year at Greenfaulds High School and skates at The Time Capsule in Coatbridge where she receives assistance from North Lanarkshire Leisure, she also skates at The Peak in Stirling where Active Stirling are equally supportive.