Cumbernauld run in tries by the dozen in 76-point landslide win

Cumbernauld scored no fewer than 12 tries in a 76-0 demolition of Millbrae in their latest BT West Division 2 encounter.

The Badgers travelled to leafy Alloway full of confidence from the previous week’s derby win over Lenzie and their high position in the league table.

They didn’t take long to assert their authority and after only five minutes Zak Davies opened the scoring with a great try. Martin Caldwell obliged with the conversion.

After another five minutes Ian Hepburn charged over and again ‘Coddy’ completed the job to put the Badgers 14-0 up after only 10 minutes.

Now there was no holding Cumbernauld back and more tries from JJ McNair, Hepburn (2), Davies, Gordon Laird and Caldwell himself, together with three conversions, gave Cumbernauld a half-time lead of 52–0.

The visitors resumed after the break with the same confidence, although it took them almost 15 minutes to get back on the scoreboard, courtesy of Daniel Prinn and Caldwell.

No sooner had they restarted when they added to their tally with another try from Davies, again converted by Caldwell.

Cumbernauld had no intentions of easing up and although they were now 64-0 in the lead, they weren’t finished.

Another try by Grant Cowie, converted by Caldwell, and a final unconverted try by Andrew Logan gave them a final score of 76–0, and with their bonus point they now find themselves sitting second in the league.

Man of the Match’ was deservedly awarded to Andrew Logan.

This week’s game is at home to Strathaven who will probably provide a much tougher test, and the club would ask for a good home support.

The fixture is a double header as it is hoped the 2nd XV will also be in action.