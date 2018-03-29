Cumbernauld’s Masters win bronze in relays

Cumbernauld AAC had success to celebrate this week when their Masters squad took bronze at the National Road Relay Championships at Livingston.

Howard Elliot, Ross McEachern, Stephen Allan, David Hogg, Robert Bartley and Louis O’Hare finished in third place in the V40 Masters race.

The race was won by Cambuslang Harriers who continued their domination of the event by lifting the title for the seventh time in eight years.

But it was a close run thing for second with Shettleston Harriers edging Cumbernauld by just 10 seconds.

The team’s achievement has rounded off a successful winter indoor/cross country campaign for the club with good results across age groups.