Ice-skater aims to Shine on her way to the top

A Carrickstone girl, touted as one of the UK’s top ice-skating prospects, is the latest recruit to the #STIRLINGSHINES marketing campaign.

Run by Thistles Shopping Centre the campaign aims to discover and celebrates the achievements of local talent.

Brodie Sneddon (12) is taking the ice-skating world by storm, having first tried the sport at the age of eight at Stirling’s The Peak.

Training six days a week Brodie’s ability has flourished over the last four years with invaluable support from Active Stirling’s Skate UK programme, coach Gemma Chaddock and technical specialist Dave Mumby.

From her first competition in 2014 at the Blackpool Ice Festival where she came third followed by a first place later that year at Ayr Ice Rink, Brodie has ascended through the different age categories with continued success.

More recently she trained with Olympic champions Brian Orser and Javier Fernandez, to prepare for competing for Great Britain in Slovenia in 2017.

Her focus is now on the British Championships at Sheffield in December, where she and her team are aiming for a top 10 place.

Brodie said; “Ice skating is my passion and there is nothing I love more than the feeling of performing, especially when I perfect a move I have worked really hard on, like a Beillmann Spin.

“Outside of school, most of my free time is devoted to practising at The Peak so I really enjoyed taking part in the #STIRLINGSHINES shoot.

“It was difficult choosing a favourite medal to wear, they are all important and represent key milestones over the last four years.

“The one I’m wearing is from when I won at the National Ice Centre in Nottingham, home of Torvill and Dean, so it has extra special memories.”

To find out more about #STIRLINGSHINES and share your story about a local hero visit www.thistlesstirling.com.