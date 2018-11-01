Kilstyth Golden Gloves fighters win Novice Championship medals

Two young boxers from the Golden Gloves gym in Kilsyth landed medals at last weekend’s Boxing Scotland Championships.

Crawford Campbell (17) fought off all challenges to take gold in the 60kg category, beating Linwood’s Christoper Ross in the final on a unanimous points decision.

And club-mate Ally Scott also enjoyed success by winning silver in the 70kg class, just losing out to Joshua McLean from the Granite City Boxing Club in Aberdeen.

Novice competitions are for fighters who have had seven fights or less and the Scottish event is one of the biggest around with over 500 entries for the championship which was held over two weekends at the Ravenscraig regional sports complex in Motherwell.

Coach Francie Conner said: “It’s a really good introduction for them because it means they are not going to be put in against guys who have had 30-odd fights.

“Both boys did really well. Crawford stuck out and was a worthy winner while Ally did well to stop his opponents with body punches in his semi-final on the Saturday.

“He lost on points fair and square on the Sunday but both boys did themselves and the club proud.”