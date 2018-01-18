Kilsyth athlete Holly earns international call up for Madrid

Kilsyth athlete Holly McArthur has been called up to represent Great Britain at an international indoor event in Spain later this month.

The 18-year-old former Kilsyth Academy pupil is among 14 multi-eventers selected to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the Indoor Combined Events International which takes place in Madrid on January 27-28.

Holly, will compete for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Australia later this year, is one of three Scots in the team and will compete in the junior women’s competition against athletes from the Czech Republic, France, Poland and Spain.