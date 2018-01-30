Kilsyth's Holly McArthur takes sixth spot in Madrid international

Kilsyth athlete Holly McArthur finished a creditable sixth when she represented Great Britain in an International Combined Events International match in Madrid.

Gold Coast 2018-bound Holly, who is coached by Iain McEwan, also helped the GB team finished in second place in the women’s under-20s team event.

The indoor contest saw the British team take on multi-eventers from France, Poland and the Czech Republic, as well as hosts Spain.

The 18-year-old former Kilsyth Academy pupil opened by clocking a new best time of 8.64 seconds in winning her heat for the 60 metres hurdles, a distance usually run indoors only.

Holly then soared over 1.64 metres in the high jump - her best-ever clearance indoors or out.

A long jump of 5.55 metres, a shot putt of 11.04 metres and an 800 metres time of two minutes 21.62 seconds then gave her an overall total of 3,885 points, another new best.