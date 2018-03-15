Meenagh enjoying Paralympic experience despite gruelling schedule

Scott Meenagh is here to stay when it comes to the Winter Paralympic Games.

More than halfway into his debut and the Cumbernauld Para Nordic skier is taking each new test in his grasp, with four races in five days just the beginning of his gruelling PyeongChang adventure.

His usual lengthy race was this time replaced by a 1.1km cross-country sprint on Wednesday, bidding to reach the top 12 and qualify for the semi-finals.

By an agonising three seconds it wasn’t to be for the Scot but, with each race bringing its own learning curves, Meenagh is far from done just yet – either in PyeongChang or the future.

“I hadn’t realised where I’d finished when I crossed the line,” said 16th-placed Meenagh.

“Obviously I would have liked to have made the semi-finals but when you’re out there you just give it everything and see where you stand.

“The conditions were tough, it was a tough race but at the end of the day that is what we are here for.

“The snow was softer was normal, there were quite a lot of holes around the start which made it difficult but we’re all racing the same snow so there’s no problems there, it’s just about who comes on top on the day.

“But I really enjoyed it, I’ll take that.”

For Meenagh just taking to the PyeongChang snow has been an invaluable experience in what is his first time at a Games.

In fact his appearance is the first by a British Para Nordic skier for 20 years, hopeful of more following in his path as the years progress.

Two more events are still to come his way before he flies home – the men’s 15km biathlon on Friday and Saturday's 7.5km cross country – keen to keep on learning right up until the curtain falls.

“You have to attack and be prepared to take risks, this race is so much different to the ones that have gone before so you have to hit it hard and don’t be scared,” he added.

“You saw some of the best skiers in the world taking risks and falling over, it’s the gamble they’re taking but when it pays off, it’s the reason they end up on the podium.

“I’m getting there with enjoying this type of race but now I’ve got some more to come, now is about recovering well, getting back on the snow and ready for the runs.

“I’ll just go through the normal strategies, we’ve worked through different things on the World Cup season so it’s about doing the same things.”

