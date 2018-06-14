Ogilvie out to take further step along Scottish title road

Monty Ogilvie is back in action this weekend
Kilsyth fighter Monty Ogilvie will aim to make it seven wins out of seven as a pro when he takes on England’s Joe Ducker at Paisley Lagoon Centre on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old, who trains at the Golden Gloves gym, is hoping for a Scottish title shot later in the year.

And promoter Sam Kynoch of MTK Scotland thinks Ducker - who previously fought Ogilvie’s former Golden Gloves stablemate Stevie Beattie, now retired - will provide just the kind of test he needs.

Kynoch said: “Ducker has boxed some good names and scored quite a few upset wins, so it’s a definite step up for Monty.

“He’s a very aggressive opponent who has boxed on big bills so he presents quite a significant challenge, so it’s going to be far from straightforward. But I think it’s what Monty needs at this stage.

“But he’s happy with his preparations. He’s had a lot of sparring at the right level and just needs to put it into practice on fight night.”

For tickets for the Summertime Brawl show visit www.tickets-scotland.com