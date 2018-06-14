Ogilvie out to take further step along Scottish title road

Kilsyth fighter Monty Ogilvie will aim to make it seven wins out of seven as a pro when he takes on England’s Joe Ducker at Paisley Lagoon Centre on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old, who trains at the Golden Gloves gym, is hoping for a Scottish title shot later in the year.

And promoter Sam Kynoch of MTK Scotland thinks Ducker - who previously fought Ogilvie’s former Golden Gloves stablemate Stevie Beattie, now retired - will provide just the kind of test he needs.

Kynoch said: “Ducker has boxed some good names and scored quite a few upset wins, so it’s a definite step up for Monty.

“He’s a very aggressive opponent who has boxed on big bills so he presents quite a significant challenge, so it’s going to be far from straightforward. But I think it’s what Monty needs at this stage.

“But he’s happy with his preparations. He’s had a lot of sparring at the right level and just needs to put it into practice on fight night.”

