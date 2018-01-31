Rugby: Cumbernauld and Loch Lomond fight out scoreless draw

Cumbernauld’s BT West Division 2 match with Loch Lomond at Auchenkilns on Saturday produced a rugby rarity in the form of a 0-0 draw.

The hosts were keen to avenge the one point defeat they suffered the last time they played Loch Lomond in October when they went down 32-31 in a high-scoring encounter.

However on this occasion conditions were far from ideal for a game of rugby with strong gusts, heavy showers and a very heavy pitch still recovering from recent heavy snowfalls.

There was very little between the teams for most of the 80 minutes. Handling was difficult and long range kicking was a lottery in the strong wind.

Midway through the first half Loch Lomond were awarded a penalty directly in front of the posts and the home support were sure the visitors were going to open their account, but the elements had other ideas and the score remained 0-0.

The second half was much the same, although in the last 10 minutes Loch Lomond exerted constant pressure almost on the Cumbernauld line.

However the Badgers held their nerve and dogged, stalwart defending denied the visitors and the game ended without any scores.

The result leaves Cumbernauld in fifth place in the table with six wins, seven defeats and now one draw from their 14 games.

Not for the first time this season, Cumbernauld managed to field two teams on Saturday with a 2nd XV taking on Paisley, also at home

Unfortunately, the second string Badgers struggled against a much stronger Paisley side, but the main thing was the guys enjoyed themselves despite the score and credit is due to the club

Members are reminded that this weekend sees the start of the Six Nations tournament and special promotions will be put on to mark the occasion.

Details are available from the club.