Rugby: Cumbernauld earn narrow win at Strathaven

Cumbernauld Rugby Club were hard-fought 28-27 winners in their latest BT West Division 2 match away to Strathaven.

The match was played on an artificial surface, which meant most of them came off looking as clean as when they went on.

The Badgers opened their account after just two minutes when captain Jordan Reid slotted over a penalty but Strathaven cancelled this out when they scored an unconverted try twenty minutes later to make the score 5–3 for the hosts.

Cumbernauld quickly responded with a brilliant try by Zak Davies, right under the posts, and Jordan Reid easily converted to make the score 10–5 to the Badgers with half an hour played.

However, Strathaven were not going to sit back and responded with a converted try, shortly followed by a penalty to lead 15-10 at the break.

The Badgers got off to a great second half start when, after five minutes, Douglas Donovan went over the line. Unfortunately, this one was not converted but the teams were now level at 15–15.

A few minutes later the Badgers got their third try, courtesy of Alan Dursun, and captain Reid duly obliged with the conversion before adding a penalty on the hour mark to make the score 25–15 in Cumbernauld’s favour.

Strathaven replied a few moments later with an unconverted try, but once again the Badgers captain added another three points to make it 28–20 for the Cumbernauld boys with only a few minutes to go.

Strathaven added another converted try to their tally but the victory went to Cumbernauld. Man of the Match was awarded to Jordan Reid.

This Saturday’s game is away to local rivals Lenzie and the club is hoping for a good support.

Lenzie are third in the table with Cumbernauld in fourth, three points behind with a game more played.