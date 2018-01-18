Rugby: Cumbernauld narrowly beaten by Bankies

Cumbernauld went down 25-17 to Clydebank in their first BT West Division 2 fixture of the new year.

The Badgers travelled fresh from the festive break and hoping to improve their league position.

But conditions were heavy so any chance of free flowing, fast rugby soon disappeared and long range kicking was difficult.

The hosts seemed to master the conditions better, and although Cumbernauld managed two tries - unconverted - by Andrew Logan and Zak Davies, Clydebank went into the break leading 20–10.

Shortly after the restart, Cumbernauld’s Grant Cowie scored just under the posts and this time captain Jordan Reid made sure of the kick and brought the score to a respectable 20-17.

It was all to play for now and there was little to choose between the two outfits.

Cumbernauld came close on several occasions, but it was Clydebank who sneaked a final try to make the score 25-17.

This Saturday (January 20) the Villagers are away to Uddingston and the club would urge as many members as possible to go along and support their team.

On a sad note, it was with regret that the Club last week learned of the death of Gordon Clark, one of the older members and past captain of the club.

Gordon was a character as well as a formidable opponent and the club would like to pass on their sympathies to the family.

Cumbernauld Rugby Club are looking for new players in all age groups but particularly in the under-14 to under-16 range.

Cumbernauld is a family orientated club with the emphasis on fun and all players will be made very welcome regardless of experience, ability or whatever else.

Training times are -

U14-U16: Tuesday, Croy Community Hub, 6pm-7.30pm; Cumbernauld Rugby Club, 6pm-7.30pm.

All ages: Cumbernauld Rugby Club, 12.30pm-2pm.

Anyone interested should contact the club or coach David Inverarity on 07595 940632.