The fact that it could be played at all after the Beast from the East had visited was thanks to the boys who helped drain the excess water off the pitch before the game.
The Badgers were in no mood to drop any more points and soon established their authority when captain Jordan Reid opened the scoring after about 10 minutes.
Thereafter further tries (converted) from Daniel Prinn (2), Alan Durson and Andrew Logan gave the home side a comfortable victory.
The man of the match accolade was awarded to Jordan Reid, but special mention should also be made of Alan Durson and Adam Murray, both of whom had outstanding games.
The win leaves Cumbernauld in fifth place in the table with eight wins, eight defeats and one draw from their 17 matches.
Their next fixture is away to Strathendrick on Saturday, March 24.
