Tryst ’77 Men are handed success on a Plate

Cumbernauld’s Tryst ’77 Men returned from Merseyside with some silverware after winning the Plate competition at the Liverpool International Handball Tournament.

Tryst have developed a long standing friendship with their Merseyside counterparts and the Cumbernauld side’s men’s and women’s teams regularly participate in this annual event which is now in its 19th year and attracts teams from across the United Kingdom and Europe.

With this also being Liverpool Handball Club’s 50th anniversary, this year was no exception and featured this season’s English League and Cup winners Great Dane, Cup Finalists NEM Hawks, former Super 8 Champions Warrington as well as teams from France, Holland, Spain, Latvia and Norway.

Tryst were in a tough group and their task was made all the harder when several of their talented youngsters were selected to attend a Great Britain under-18 training camp the same weekend.

Whilst this hit the Cumbernauld team in terms of numbers and quality, the club were delighted at the recognition for their younger players.

With the exception of a poor opening 15 minutes against Warrington, Tryst played fairly well and were competitive in each of their group matches. Unfortunately however they finished bottom of their group and went in to the Plate competition.

Whilst they would have preferred to be in the knockout stages of the main tournament, Tryst were keen to do the best they could in the Plate and they came through their group undefeated.

The final was against Manchester and Tryst prevailed to secure a modicum of success at the end of a transition season.

Tryst ’77: S. Dornan, M. McGuinness, A. McQueen, F. Wallace, M. Lavery, J. Yule, M. McLaughlan, M. Dowling, A. Govan, G. McFarlane.