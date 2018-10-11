Unbeaten Kilsyth based boxer Monty Ogilvie back in the ring

Kilsyth-based fighter Monty Ogilvie returns to the ring this weekend looking to preserve his unbeaten record as a pro, writes Ian MacLean.

So far the 27-year-old has racked up seven wins out of seven since switching from the amateur ranks.

Standing in the way of win number eight at Paisley’s Lagoon Leisure Centre on Saturday night will be 21-year-old Englishman Michael Horabin.

The six-round contest also marks a first at a new weight for Ogilvie, who trains at the Golden Gloves gym in Kilsyth.

But he believes that dropping down from super featherweight to featherweight will benefit him in the long run.

He explained: “In my last fight I boxed Joe Ducker, who held the British Masters Championship, and he was a huge guy compared to me, he was absolutely massive.

“He put on almost a stone between weighing in and fighting. I still won the fight but it was a really hard fight.

“I think having more of a size advantage at the lower weight, I can perform best when I’m a wee bit bigger.

“My last fight was a very hard fight, it taught me a lot because he was significantly bigger than me on the day.

“He weighed in the same as me on the scales, but 30 hours later he’d put on almost a stone.

“It was an eye-opening experience and taught me a lot about myself. The guy was bigger and stronger than me and I couldn’t hurt him. I was hitting him with everything and I’m pretty sure I broke his nose, but I just couldn’t get him to go backwards.

“If other guys can do that, then I can drop the weight and be the bigger man.”

Monty’s long-term aim remains a shot at a major title - Scottish, British or Commonwealth.

He had hoped that would come this year, but concedes his switch in weight might delay that by a few months into 2019.

And as ever he’s taking nothing for granted against Horabin, even though his record is just one win from six fights so far.

Ogilvie said: “He’s young, only 21 and he’s had a few fights. He’s lost more than he’s won but all the footage I’ve seen of him he’s a good wee fighter.

“It’s another six-rounder, hopefully I should be in title contention shortly but moving weight might stall that a wee bit.

“After my last fight I was ranked 17th at super featherweight in Great Britain so I’ve been climbing the rankings and it’s only a matter of time before I get a shot at something.”

Monty Ogilvie is not the only boxer at the Golden Gloves gym who has been hard at work preparing for an upcoming fight.

Five of the club’s younger fighters - Ally Scott, Geordie White, Josh Kilbride, Alex White and Crawford Campbell - have been training hard for the upcoming national Novice Championships.

They will take place at the Ravenscraig regional sports facility in Motherwell next weekend (October 20 and 21).

The event is one of the biggest of its kind in Europe with around 400 entries.

The Golden Gloves youngsters are pictured right.