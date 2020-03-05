Cumbernauld AAC runners have enjoyed a medal-laden winter season

Athletes from Cumbernauld AAC have enjoyed a winter campaign which has brought them successes on road, track and cross country.

Among the top performers was Paul McMonagle who took a hat-trick of medals at the Scottish National Indoor Track & Field & 3K Masters Championship.

Paul performed exceptionally well, winning silver in the 800 metres, bronze in the 1500m and bronze medal at the 3K.

Amy Kennedy represented Scotland in the British Schools Combined Events International, where she helped the Scots take team silver.

And the teenager then followed that up with an excellent Silver in the U17 National Indoor Combined Events Championships.

Another young gun enjoying success has been Grace Young, who has maintained her winning form despite stepping up to an older, and tougher, age group.

After finishing her outdoor season as National U13 girls 100m Champion, Grace has moved up to the U15 age category in style with an excellent bronze medal performance at the National Indoor U15 Girls Championships 60m.

And it was far from a one-off as she clocked PB performances in the heats, semi-final and final itself.

Indoor success also came the way of Reuben McIntyre at the Scottish National Indoor U17 Championships.

After just missing out on bronze in the triple jump, Reuben went one further and won a bronze in the 400m, a performance for which he was rewarded with a place in the Scottish Schools Development Squad.

Also called up for this squad is Calum MacKenzie.

Having won the silver in the outdoor National U15 boys 300m Championships, Calum won gold in the Scottish Schools Indoor Championships tU16 300m Championships in a new Championship best time.

And Euan Wallace is another club athlete earning a place in the Scottish Schools Development Squad in light of his efforts at the Scottish Schools Indoor Championships.

Euan produced an excellent set of performances to navigate his way to the final to win an great Bronze medal in the boys 60m hurdles.

Switching terrains, Jemma MacLeod continued her outstanding cross country form at Stirling 2020.

Having won six cross country races this season so far, Jemma ran exceptionally well under challenging conditions on a tough course in Stirling to pick up her seventh win of the season.

And on the road there was success for the Masters M50 team of Derek Martin, Ross McEachern, Paul McMonagle and Sean Case who won gold at the prestigious Allan Scally Road Relay Race.

In tough conditions, all four produced fantastic performances to hold off strong competition by Cambuslang Harriers to take the victory.