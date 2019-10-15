Cumbernauld athletics club in the running for top award

Cumbernauld Amateur Athletics club have been nominated for a top Scottish Athletics award.

The club is one of four shortlisted for the Impact Club of the Year, with the winner to be announced at the FPSG Awards Dinner at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow next month.

The other contenders are Edinburgh-based Harmeny AC, Linlithgow AC and Shetland AAC.

Paula Radcliffe will be Guest of Honour at the dinner which will take pace on Saturday, November 23..

The club has enjoyed an excellent year across all age groups and this has continued with a great start to the season for its Senior and Master athletes.

In a busy weekend they performed exceptionally well against a strong field in the George Cummings Road Relays in Houston on the Saturday and, the following day, Neil McCover Half Marathon in Kirkintilloch.

In the relay event the Masters A Team of Ross McEachern, David Hogg, Martin Fitchie and Alan Flannagan finished third in the Masters category and 18th overall, out of 50 teams.

The Seniors team of Martyn Glancy, Robert Keenan, Louis O’Hare jnr and Jacob Brown finished in a credible 26th place while Nyall Goodwin and Alexander Reid were also in action in the Masters B team.

The following day’s Neil McCover Half Marathon saw an incredible set of performances by the club athletes who took part, with a hat-trick of victories.

Louis O’Hare won the event overall in a fantastic time of 1 hour 15 minutes, Ross McEachern came first in the M50 category and with Derek Martin finishing just behind him all three won the overall team prize.

Club coach Stephen Wallace said their success was fitting reward for the excellent work of Senior and Masters section coaches Alastair McFarlane and Annmarie McCaffrey.

There has also been success for one of the club’s younger runners Jemma Macleod who turned in a hat-trick of fantastic performances.

Up first was the Great Scottish Junior Run in Glasgow, where she picked up secod place in the 2.5K open race in a time of 10.52.

Next was the Livingston Open Cross Country Race (1.3K) where she won in a time of 5.32 and the following day she picked up another win, at the Linlithgow 2K Junior Road Race in a time of 7.52.

The club was also represented at last weekend’s West District XC Relays in Kilmarnock.