Cumbernauld Gymnastics Club celebrating 50th anniversary

Cumbernauld Gymnastics Club has been praised by local politicians as it prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Jamie Hepburn MSP and Stuart McDonald MP recently visited the club which is approaches its half-century milestone.

The club has recently been awarded £15,000 which is allowing it to invest substantially in new sports equipment. The club also moved into their own new premises at the turn of the year thanks to a grant from the FCC Communities Foundation.

Cumbernauld Gymnastics Club has been a long running feature of the town and supports over 500 local young people taking part in gymnastics.

Mr Hepburn MSP said: “It was great to go along and visit their new premises and see how the club is progressing.

“The club has a tremendous community feel about it. Between the new premises and the new equipment I’m sure it will go from strength to strength in the years to come.”

Mr McDonald MP added: “I was delighted to see the progress the club is making with their new facilities.

"It’s great to have so many local sports clubs run by hard-working volunteers which give local young people the chance to take part in something new. Cumbernauld Gymnastics Club is a great example of this.”