Cumbernauld Rugby Club defeat Hyndland in league opener

Cumbernauld Rugby Club got their season off to the ideal start with a 36-12 victory over Hyndland in their opening Tennent’s West Division 3 fixture at Auchenkilns on Saturday.

Although it took them 20 minutes to get on the score sheet, they added another two tries within the next 10 minutes and although their opponents managed to score 12 points, the Badgers never really looked in any danger.

There were a few new faces in the line-up and some not-so-new, and the club welcomed the return of head coach Tony “Bubba” Hayes. Man of the Match was Zak Davies. This Saturday Cumbernauld are at home to Glasgow University Medics.