Cumbernauld’s Scott Milne finishes third in Scotland’s Strongest Man

Cumbernauld strongman Scott Milne had to settle for third place in the recent Scotland’s Strongest Man competition.

Laurencekirk’s Paul ‘Bad Boy’ Benton won the title - his second consecutive win - after an epic comeback at Jed-Forest Rugby Club in Jedburgh.

Before a sell-out crowd of 500 fans the day got off to a flying start with the 130kg Husafell Stone carry, which youngster Ronald Young won in an upset, carrying the huge stone 61.2 metres to just pip favourites Milne and Benton.

However Milne dominated the Deadlift, pulling a huge 340kg to propel himself into a 2.5 point lead over the rest of the field.

The third event, the 320kg Frame Carry, saw Benton take his first win, smashing the course in 14.44 seconds, over 35 seconds quicker than second placed Lewis Jack.

Milne’s third place kept him in the overall lead on 18 points, but Benton’s charge saw him just half a point behind as they headed into the Log Lift, the fourth of the five events.

Only two men managed to lift the 160kg log.

Benton managed two lifts, ahead of Lewis Jack on one, but the event was a disaster for Milne who failed to lift, which dropped him down into third overall.

In the final event, the strongman classic atlas stones, it was a three-horse race between Benton, Jack and Milne looking to dominate. Benton once again showed his class as he blasted through four stones in 29.53 seconds whilst Jack just edged Milne into second place.

The result secured the win for Benton, but all three now go on to the UK’s Strongest Man Final in St Albans in July.