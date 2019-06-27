Cumbernauld youngster earns call up for World BMX Championships

A Cumbernauld youngster is feeling on top of the world after gaining selection for next month’s World BMX Championships.

Tillie McCrum, a Primary 7 pupil, is heading for Zolder in Belgium for the prestigious competition which takes place from July 23-27.

The 11-year-old, from Seafar, has only been riding for three years, having taken up the sport after watching her younger brother Cooper, now eight, enjoying it.

Cycling runs in the family. Dad Des is chairman of local BMX club Cumbernauld Centurions and both he and wife Clayr are thrilled that Tillie’s hard work has been rewarded with selection for the worlds.

He said: “It’s quite a big thing. In the club there have been other people who have gone but by my reckoning she’s the first girl to go from the club. We’re chuffed.

“It was a bit of a surprise because last year - they have to do the national series to get national rankings - to come away with the ranking to pre-qualify to compete for Great Britain.

“It’s been a hard year again, she’s still doing the national series and now Zolder. But it’s great to see all her hard work rewarded.”

Clayr added: “Both Tillie and Cooper travel all over Scotland and England with their team-mates from Cumbernauld Centurions every other weekend to compete.

“Tillie and Cooper train three nights a week and if not racing at the weekend then it’s more track time to keep their fitness and skills up to date.”

Both have another national race coming up at the Glasgow BXM track on July 6 and 7 and then all eyes will turn to Zolder.

“We are all super proud of Tillie and wish her good luck,” said Clayr.