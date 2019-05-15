Jump Gymnastics from Cumbernauld will represent Scotland at world event in Austria

A gymnastics club from Cumbernauld will be representing their country this summer when they take part in World Gymnaestrada in Austria.

World Gymnaestrada will take place in Dornbirn from July 7-13 and is the largest global gymnastics festival.

This year over 23,000 individuals from a record breaking 60 countries will join forces in Austria to take part in the week-long, non-competitive festival.

Eight hundred British gymnasts will take part, the largest team taken to date and nearly double the number who participated in Helsinki at the last Gymnaestrada in 2015.

And among them will be the Jump Gymnastics Club who collected their team kit at the national rehearsal day in Nottingham, where Great Britain’s delegation came together for the final time before they travel to the event.

Jump Gymnastics Club’s Mairi Lindsay said: “This is the first time that some of our gymnasts will be going to Gymnaestrada and we’re very excited to be heading out to Austria and seeing all the other countries.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for us to represent Great Britain. Display gymnastics isn’t a competitive sport so it gives these girls a chance to experience that pride and put on a GB jacket.”

The event takes place every four years and is a fantastic opportunity for the world gymnastics community to unite and celebrate their sport.

The Great Britain team will include gymnasts from 30 British Gymnastics affiliated clubs, with participants ranging from six years old to their 60s.

Olympic bronze medallist Amy Tinkler joined the rehearsals to share her experiences of competing for Great Britain and show her support for the teams.

Tinkler said: “Competing for your country is a huge honour and every gymnast should be so proud of themselves for achieving such recognition.

"Watching the rehearsals has been amazing, the performances all looked incredible and the commitment and passion of the gymnasts and coaches is clear to see.”