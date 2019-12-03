Kilsyth Golden Gloves boxer Lewis Johnstone wins Western District senior title

Kilsyth Golden Gloves boxer Lewis Johnstone returned to the ring after two years out to win the Western district senior finals at 81kg at the Holiday Inn in Glasgow.

Johnstone, who is an apprentice joiner to trade, showed no signs of rustiness as he cruised to victory against Jamie McCluskey of Cambusnethan Boxing Club in Wishaw on November 23.

Johnstone (19), who was the flagbearer for Team Scotland at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2017, tore a ligament in his elbow sidelining him for two years. Golden Gloves coach Francie Connor was impressed by his showing.

He said: “Lewis came back to the club six weeks ago. He lives the boxing life and looked sharp and impressive. He is a Scottish and British age-group champion and has won gold medals. We hopefully can get him a fight against the Eastern district champion in February.”

Meanwhile, there was more success for the club as Cumbernauld boxer Max Hyland (16) won the Scottish Novice Championship at Tynecastle Stadium last Friday in the 66kg category. Kirkintilloch boxer Joshua Kilbride took silver after narrowly missing out in the 70kg category,

Connor added: “Coaching staff are very proud of their achievements. We’ve got three golds and one silver this year.”

Boxers are competing at the annual show at Kilsyth Academy on Saturday, February 15. Tickets available from the boxing club or Francie Connor on 07957951563.