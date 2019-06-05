Kilsyth Golden Gloves fighter Ally Black beaten in title fight

There was disappointment for Kilsyth Golden Gloves boxer Ally Black last week as his bid to land the vacant Celtic welterweight title ended in defeat.

The 28-year-old was beaten by Dumbarton’s Martin Harkin at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow on Friday night.

Black, from Kirkintilloch, had been hoping to add the Celtic title to his former Scottish title won earlier in his career. But Harkin, number one contender for the vacant title and unbeaten as a pro, ended his bid with a fourth-round knockout.

Coach Francie Connor said: “He won the first round I thought but got put down in the second by a flash punch.

“He went out and won the third round and then in the fourth round he got caught a cracker and the referee stopped it.

“He got taken to hospital as a precaution because he was knocked out cold, but everything’s OK, it’s just his pride that’s hurt.”

The season is now finished at Golden Gloves, but their boot camp will remain open for the summer - contact Kilsyth Golden Gloves Facebook page for details.