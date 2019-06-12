Kirkintilloch & Kilsyth ASC win Scottish Water Polo Cup

Kirkintilloch & Kilsyth ASC’s under-19 girls water polo team have landed their first major honour by winning the Scottish Cup.

The girls took the crown by defeating Dunfermline Water Polo at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre on Sunday.

It was almost a glorious double for the club, who have only been running water polo teams for four years, as their under-16s reached their final, also against Dunfermline, before losing out to the Fife side.

The under-16s were up first on Sunday morning and in a close fought first quarter Dunfermline scored two goals with KKASC Water Polo unable to find the net.

However KKASC came out at the start of the second quarter and immediately found their scoring range, scoring four unanswered goals to lead 4-2 at half-time.

But in the third quarter, the game became considerably rougher and Dunfermline scored eight goals to go into the final quarter with a 12-4 lead. They then saw out the final period and scored another five goals to win the match 17-6.

Nevertheless it was a great effort by Kirkintilloch & Kilsyth ASC in their first ever cup final appearance.

Coach Alan Scobie said: “The girls should all be very proud of their achievement and with all of the players still in the age group next year they are looking forward to their ‘revenge’.”

In the afternoon it was the turn of the under-19s to take to the pool.

A very confident Kirkintilloch & Kilsyth ASC team, kitted out in their cup final T-Shirts sponsored by R.D. Fenner & Co, were also playing in their first ever Scottish Cup Final.

Unbeaten in over a year, the girls had prepared all week for the final. But with Dunfermline playing both their Great Britain Junior Squad players, Kirkintilloch & Kilsyth ASC knew that a strong defence and working as a team was going to be the key to winning the game.

The first quarter was very close with both teams attacking strongly and the quarter finished 2-1 to KKASC Water Polo.

The second quarter was just as close with KKASC Water Polo edging it again to lead 5-2 at half time.

But KKASC really opened up the Dunfermline defence scoring another five goals in the quarter to lead 10-4 at the end of the third quarter.

With the game now fully under control, the KKASC girls scored another three goals to win the match 13-5 and win their first ever Scottish Cup.

Coach Scobie added: “Everyone at Kirkintilloch & Kilsyth ASC is very proud of both of our water polo teams in today’s finals.

“The team work, effort and skill of our girls showed through and they worked very hard for each other today.”

For more about the club visit www.kandkswim.org.uk.