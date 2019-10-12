Monty Ogilvie vows he’ll be back despite loss to Nathaniel Collins

Monty Ogilvie’s title dream turned into a Nightmare on Saturday when he was stopped by Nathaniel Collins in the fifth round of their Celtic featherweight contest.

A whirlwind start by the 23-year-old former Stepps resident saw Ogilvie in trouble early on at the Lagoon Leisure Centre in Paisley.

The 28-year-old fighter - based at the Golden Gloves gym in Kilsyth - was floored in the opening round and down in every subsequent round until the referee intervened in the fifth to end the contest and save Monty from further punishment.

It was a desperately disappointing way for Ogilvie’s unbeaten record as a professional to come an end after nine wins before Saturday’s contest, which topped promoter Sam Kynoch’s Thunder bill.

However he conceded: “Nathaniel was class, I have to admit that. He was the better fighter on the night and I simply couldn’t get going.

“He hit a body shot that hurt, and it really hurt and it knocked the life out of me in the second round.

“I’d thought round one was good but the body shots in the the second took it out me. I think I showed heart getting back up each time, but after that I just couldn’t get going at all.

“It’s my first defeat and it’s been a big shock. But it will be a learning experience.

“I’d never been down at am-level or pro, and it’s been a blow to the ego – I just didn’t expect it at all. I thought he might outbox me but not hurt me – and those body shots did.

“People say when you lose no-one wants to know but I’ve had messages of support which has been nice.

“I’ll take a bit of time off and reflect, I believe I might drop a weight below because I think I can make it. The guys in the featherweight division – every one is really good, we’re all British level or there abouts. Nathaniel is for sure so it is a really competitive division.

“I might look at my options because I believe I can make the weight, but we’ll see what happens.

“I’ll speak to my manager Sam [Kynoch] and decide where we go from here, but I’ll be back, no doubt about that, I’m not giving up.

“It’s sore but there’s no lasting damage. I’ve had worse, but credit to Nathaniel where it’s due, he was fantastic.”