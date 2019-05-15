'Still a lot of football to be played' says Clyde boss Danny Lennon

Clyde FC manager Danny Lennon is still confident his side can earn promotion to Ladbrokes League 1 next season despite Tuesday night's defeat at Annan.

The Bully Wee wen't down 1-0 to a 25th minute Chris Johnston strike after David Goodwillie fired wide from a penalty kick early on.

It means that Clyde now must score in Saturday's second leg at Broadwood if they are to have any hope of winning the tie.

"It's half time," said Lennon.

"There's still a full 90 minutes to be played, it's disappointing losing any football game but we now have a few days to recover .

"We know exactly what Annan's strengths are and it works for them on this tight pitch (Galabank).

"The most frustrating thing for us is we knew about the long throw and then one of the smallest guys on the pitch scores from it.

"I felt at times we had a lot of possession but Annan being Annan and being 1-0 up were quite happy for us to have the possession because they do defend their box really well.

"The challenge we now face is to find a way to really unlock that and bring out our own strengths.

"We had a couple of half chances tonight that maybe on another day could have went in.

"The penalty miss was a big moment in the game because it put our heads down for the next 10-15 minutes and it gives Annan a lift which they capitalise on to score.

"It's very much game on now with two teams very hungry to get a worthy prise of promotion."