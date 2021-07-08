Cumbernauld Rugby Club are hoping for a return to action in September (pic: Charlie Kearton)

Beating strong competition from over 130 entries, the club will receive its prize ahead of Royal Bank RugbyForce Weekend on August 7 and 8.

The weekend typically sees rugby clubs across Scotland host a range a pre-season events, such as volunteer DIY and community Fun Days, raising awareness of the positive impact that Scotland’s grassroots clubs have within their local areas.

Royal Bank RugbyForce is a nationwide rugby programme launched by Royal Bank of Scotland in association with Scottish Rugby and is celebrating its 13th year in 2021.

Since its launch, more than half a million pounds has been distributed, directly benefiting three-quarters of amateur rugby clubs in Scotland.

With the pandemic causing unprecedented financial pressures, this year’s funding will help amateur clubs across Scotland to improve facilities, attract new members and to develop sustainable futures.

To help clubs through this period where they have to adapt to new guidelines, Royal Bank has also developed a toolkit for grassroots clubs.

This includes information and advice on how they can remain financially sustainable, helping them to safeguard their clubs and the sport for the future.

As the sport prepares to return to a more normal operation, the bank has also provided clubs with ‘Return to Rugby’ kits.

These include social distancing solutions, directional signage and sanitation essentials as well as new bibs, balls and cones.

Malcolm Buchanan, chairman of the Royal Bank of Scotland, Scotland Board, said: “Cumbernauld Rugby Club thoroughly deserve their Royal Bank RugbyForce award win having delivered some vital work in their local community throughout the pandemic.