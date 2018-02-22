Scott achieves his goal of selection for Paralympics

War hero Scott Meenagh has been chosen for the ParalympicsGB Winter Games team for next month’s games in South Korea.

The 28-year-old, from Cumbernauld, is the first British athlete to take part in Para Nordic Skiing in almost 20 years and will represent ParalympicsGB in both cross country skiing and biathlon events at the Games which take place from March 9-18.

Scott was just 21 when he lost his both legs above the knee when he stood on an IED while serving in Afghanistan.

He was encouraged to try Para Nordic skiing after getting a taste of winter sport during the Sochi 2014 Winter Paralympics, which he experienced as part of the Paralympic Inspiration Programme.

He previously competed in Para rowing at an international level, before making the switch to Nordic Skiing in 2016.

He said: “It’s an incredible feeling to know my name is on the team sheet and that I’m set to achieve my goal of representing Great Britain at a Paralympic Games.”

“I can’t wait to get out to South Korea to compete.

“I’m determined to give my very best performance. I’ve totally fallen in love with this sport and I hope that I will encourage others to follow me so that we can develop Para Nordic skiing further for Beijing 2022.”

The Help for Heroes partnership with the Armed Forces Para Snowsport Team to support the Para Nordic Programme, enabled Scott to turn a skiing hobby into a real chance of Paralympic glory.

He said: “I very narrowly missed out on the Rio Paralympics with GB Rowing. I know what it’s like to work really hard for a few years and miss out on that ultimate goal and what it feels like to not be on that plane. I made a deal with myself I didn’t want to feel like that again.”

Jayne Kavanagh, Performance Pathway Manager at Help for Heroes said: “We are all incredibly proud of what Scott has accomplished. Sport has given him a second chance at life post-injury and through support offered through Help for Heroes and his own determination, he has regained his purpose and been empowered to compete on a world stage.

“He is an inspiration to others who suffered a life-changing injury or illness and we can’t wait to experience more achievements with him at the Games.”

Penny Briscoe OBE, Chef de Mission for ParalympicsGB, said: “I’m absolutely delighted for Scott and I’d like to congratulate him on his selection to the team. He is a talented athlete who has made impressive progress since he started competing on snow and I look forward to cheering him on in South Korea.

“His development in the sport is also testament to the support and commitment from Help for Heroes and the Armed Forces Para Snowsport Team and I’d like to thank them for their work to help get Scott to the start line in PyeongChang.”