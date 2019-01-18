A ghostly tale for Burns Night in Motherwell and Cumbernauld

Burns Night is just around the corner – so why not enjoy a live performance of The Ghosting of Rabbie Burns at Motherwell Theatre on Friday, January 25, or Cumbernauld Theatre on Friday, February 1.

This hilarious new comedy about Burns proves that love and relationships haven’t changed that much in 200 years after all.

Heartbroken author Ariel Winters takes herself away to her aunt’s old cottage in Ayrshire to get over her cheating ex.

As she celebrates Burns night alone, wishing that the right man would show up, she gets a visitation slightly different than what she’d hoped for.

The ghost of Rabbie Burns, played by James Mackenzie from BBC River City, Still Game and Outlander, appears to give her some dating advice – and he knows what he’s talking about!

Featuring great songs and poems of Burns, such as ‘My Love is Like a Red Red Rose’, ‘Ae Fond Kiss’, ‘Charlie is my Darlin’ and of course ‘Auld Lang Syne’,

For tickets to The Ghosting of Rabbie Burns at Motherwell Theatre on January 25, go to culturenl.co.uk; and Cumbernauld Theatre on February 1, go to cumbernauldtheatre.co.uk