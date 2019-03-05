Abronhill man hopes appearance at Glasgow International Comedy Festival will take the ‘Biscuit’

Abronhill man William Samson will be appearing at this year’s White and McKay’s Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

William will be at The Flying Duck, Glasgow, on Thursday, March 21, with a live presentation of his play “The Adventures of Leonard Biscuit Radio Show”.

The show was first performed at Blackfriars in the Merchant City last in April 2018 and recording have since been broadcast on Pulse FM and Cumbernauld Community Radio.

William, who has run Samson Video Productions in Cumbernauld for the past 12 years, presents three episodes of his farcical show about Leonard Biscuit who is the most put upon man in the land.

He said: “I knew from going to Scottish Screenwriters that people thought what I had written was very funny and they encouraged me to put it before an audience.

“It is a bit unusual for a stage show because it is a show for the radio and is performed on stage to a live audience, but night at Blackfriars was so well received.

“It has been compared to great radio shows of the past such as the ”Goons” and “Round the Horn”, or even more recent productions such as the “Maltby Collection”.

“I decided that in order to put it to a wider audience I would take it to the Glasgow Comedy Festival, which has now become such a big event, and I am also making plans to take it to the Edinburgh Fringe later in the year.”

William, who is a former pupil of Greenfaulds High and also studied media at Cumbernauld College, is hoping the play will be picked up and has no qualms about relinquishing the role of Leonard.

He said: “I know him so well that it just makes sense for me to play the part at the moment, but I’d love it if say Radio BBC bought it.

“I have been able to give several Scottish based actors parts and if it were to be picked up it would be such a boost for everyone involved, and if they did cast another Leonard then that’s fine with me.

“I just hope everyone enjoys it, many of those who saw it at Blackfriars described it as ‘the best night out in years’ and hopefully those who come along to The Flying Duck on march 21 will have a similar reaction.”

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets costing £10 are available by visiting www.seetickets.com/event/the-adventures-of-leonard-biscuit-radio-show/the-flying-duck/1283818.

For more information this year’s festival visit www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com.