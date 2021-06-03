Artist Jim Colquhoun

He is Glasgwegian Jim Colquhoun (59) who has already started researching a project on the town -which will involve the wider community in a mini-events programme.

The father-of-three who is a graduate of Glasgow School of Art explained: " My idea for the residency is to try and 're-enchant' Cumbernauld by highlighting some of the more unusual aspects of the town.

"For instance I'm going to create a map that people can use to navigate around.

"This will enable them to investigate such things as haunted houses, places where unusual things have occurred historically and contemporaneously and so on.

"Hopefully the whole thing will culminate in weekend event taking place an as-yet-to-be confirmed venue in the town centre beginning on Saturday August 14, depending of course on Covid-19 restrictions at that time.

"Part of what I am going to do is arrange walks with residents to explore the area in unusual ways.

"This will involve elements like “sound walks” and “chance walks” as a way to enable residents to re-engage with and rediscover the environment around them.