Cumbernauld Theatre

The all-new venue will open in September on the campus of Cumbernauld Academy but soon a new production of the comedy drama ‘Doorways in Drumorty’ is to be “shared digitally” with older people, many of whom were Cumbernauld’s first ever residents and now live in care homes or attend groups for pensioners.

It has won funding from Scottish Government’s Empowering Communities Programme to this end and is being supported by Cumbernauld Action Care For the Elderly – or CACE.

Eoin McKenzie, Cumbernauld Theatre’s Community Engagement Manager said: “At Cumbernauld Theatre Trust we believe that taking part in the arts can be central to the development of a sense of community and to improving people’s mental health, especially after a year of enforced isolation.

“We want to provide a high-quality creative experience for our elderly population in Cumbernauld, as we recognise that they have lived without many essential connections with friends and family over the last year.“The Doorways in Drumorty digital project provides us with an opportunity to bring a playful theatrical experience to our audiences in their own environment, and the opportunity to join with the creative team after the show in a virtual, social space to discuss their experience.”

Doorways in Drumorty will be available to view for free online from Monday June 7 until Monday June 14 through Cumbernauld Theatre Trust.

On Monday the 14th of June at 2:30pm there will also be an online discussion with the creative team about the process of making the show as well as a chance to chat more about the stories and characters from the work.

To request a link please contact Eoin McKenzie, Community Engagement Manager by email [email protected]