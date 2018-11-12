Celebrating the written word

To celebrate Book Week Scotland, CultureNL welcomes award winning poet Joseph Coelho to Cumbernauld Library on Monday, November 19.

Joseph is the author of ‘Overheard in a tower block’, a powerful and moving poetic narrative about a city childhood.

Children aged 8-12 are invited to join Joseph at a free exciting interactive event which will explore the inspiration behind his writing.

The session will run from 1-3PM and include refreshments and activities.

Contact Cumbernauld Library on 01236 632702 to book a place.

The library has teamed up with Castle Comics for two events.

On Wednesday, November 21, at 5pm there will be a special screening of X-Men (12A), followed by a short discussion, on bringing Comic Book rebels to the big screen.

Then on Saturday, November 24, from 11.30am-1pm the Secret Cinema Club presents back to back episodes of the Batman TV series starring Adam West and Burt Ward, the first live screen outing for the Dynamic Duo.

Both screening are free, but places are limited so booking is advised.

Also on November 24, Cumbernauld resident Adam Smith will be at the library from 2-3pm to a talk on the town’s rich and varied past.

Adam has published two books, his first being Cumbernauld through Time in 2015, and was followed by Glasgow: The Postcard Collection last year.

The event is free, but places are limited so booking is advised - refreshments will be served.

Book Week Scotland events are taking place across North Lanarkshire libraries from November 19-25.

Highlights of the celebration include a visit from author and radio presenter Stuart Cosgrove to Motherwell, and authors James Oswald to Wishaw, Bernard MacLaverty to Coatbridge, and Lin Anderson to Bellshill.

For more information and the full schedule visit www.culturenl.co.uk/BookWeekScotland.