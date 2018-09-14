Dancing their way to success

A group of dancers from Dance Vibez in Cumbernauld were victorious at the UDO World Street Dance Championships.

The biggest street dance event in the world took place at the SEC in Glasgow attracting competitors from around the globe including Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Taiwan and Germany.

Despite fierce competition from different nations Dance Vibez were the only Scottish school to scoop the top prize in the most elite category and they managed to do that not once, but twice.

Abronhill Primary pupil Erin Discombe and Whitelees Primary pupil Emilie Bowers teamed up to win u10 Advanced Duo section, while twins Alix and Holly Anderson, both pupils at Our Lady’s High, showed their skills as they claimed victory in the u14 Advanced Duo section.

The school’s u10 Advanced crew D*Vious were runners-up, as were Tia Robbie and Zara McQueen in the u12 Novice Duo section.

Numerous other competitors also made it to the finals in solos, crews and quads including: Kyle Fox - eighth in the u14 Novice Solo section, Sophia Docherty - eighth in u12 Novice Solo section, D*Vestate - fifth in the u14 Novice section, D*Votion - seventh in the u14 Advanced section.

Some parents also had the chance to get on stage with D*Vintage Parent Team taking fifth place in a very busy category.

Dance Vibez were supported by The Cumbernauld Law Practice who sponsored the dancers and assisted with the costs of attending the event.