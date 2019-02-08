Buckcherry line up with Hoobastank for Glasgow gig

Buckcherry and Hoobastank will team up for a gig at Galvanisers, Glasgow, Wednesday, February 13.

The show will feature full sets from both bands playing their hits.

Support will be provided by Adelitas Way.

Buckcherry have been recording a new album with Mike Plotnikoff, who produced their last platinum album ‘15’, which featured the hit songs ‘Crazy Bitch’ and ‘Sorry’.

The new album is scheduled for spring.

The tour will mark Buckcherry’s return to the UK following their appearance at the Stone Free Festival in June and shows in Newcastle and Glasgow.

Hoobastank is a multi-platinum selling American rock band, formed in 1994 in Agoura Hills, California.

They have sold more than 10 million albums worldwide over the course of their career, and are best known for their singles ‘Crawling in the Dark’, ‘Running Away’ and ‘The Reason’.

Their sixth album, ‘Push Pull’, was released in May 2018. Hoobastank’s return to the UK comes hot on the heels of their 15th anniversary tour of ‘The Reason’ in the United States.

Meanwhile, support band Adelitas Way, with tracks like ‘Invincible’ and ‘Sick’, have established a loyal fanbase over the last 10 years.